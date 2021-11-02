Thomas Tuchel Reveals PSG Plans Which He Achieved at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he had 'big plans' at Paris Saint-Germain, which he went on to fulfill at Chelsea after taking over at the club.

The Blues boss was dismissed from the Parisiens last season on Christmas eve and found himself at Chelsea a month later, where he went on to win the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel revealed the 'big plans' he had at his former club.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Speaking about his dismissal in France, he said: "I was not happy to be sacked on Christmas! My mission was not fulfilled.

"I had big plans to win the Champions League, to win the domestic title again and again. I was hungry and we were on the way. This was a huge interruption."

Tuchel instead went on to lift the Champions League trophy with Chelsea just a year after reaching the final with PSG, fulfilling his 'big plan'.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The German continued to explain how he could not turn down the opportunity to join Chelsea, despite only being offered an initial 18-month contract.

He continued: "Some weeks later came a huge opportunity. The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract.

"This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous. I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube