Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason for Bringing Off Andreas Christensen for Thiago Silva in Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason he brought Andreas Christensen off the pitch for Thiago Silva in his side's 4-2 defeat to Arsenal midweek.

The two London rivals faced off on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge where the away side managed to gather all three points through Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nketiah's opening goal on the day was effectively gifted to him by an error by Andreas Christensen in the 13th minute of the game, leading fans to believe that his mistake was his undoing at half-time.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German manager revealed that Christensen's error was not the reason he was brought off after 45 minutes.

"He said he cannot continue, so I think he had some problems," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I don't take a player out because he makes one mistake.

"To say the pitch is difficult to play here it maybe sounds like an excuse, but it is a very, very difficult pitch that we have here. It's not in our favour.

"The ball bounces very awkwardly in front of Andreas when he wants to play this ball.

"But still, we had the same mistake against Real Madrid that cost us the next round of the Champions League, and this one cost us the next match.

"I can't remember when we got two goals like this."

