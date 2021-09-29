'Slow and Tired' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Why Chelsea Lost to Juventus

September 29, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Why Chelsea Lost to Juventus

Not good enough.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason he believes his side lost to Juventus in the Champions League.

Federico Chiesa scored the only goal of the game just 11 seconds into the second half as Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat in Turin.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel revealed why he thinks his side lost the game.

1006964400

"I felt us slow, tired, mentally slow with our decision making," he said.

The German boss continued: "We had ball possession, high recoveries but two crucial ball losses. You can’t have this on this kind of level. We struggled to create our own rhythm and find our own intensity. It is not easy.

"We can maybe accept ball losses in the last 20 meters, we were lacking runs. We were so good yesterday in training but not good enough, not free enough today."

1006962949

Chelsea went into half-time with 70% possession but could not make it count before Juventus hit the Blues from kick-off in the second-half to snatch a goal.

The loss is Chelsea's second 1-0 loss in just a matter of days following defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Tuchel will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways as they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

