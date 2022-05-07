Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Why Marcos Alonso Was Substituted Against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the reason why he opted to bring on Saul Niguez in place of Marcos Alonso in his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old replaced his fellow Spaniard at half-time after a gritty first 45 minutes that saw Chelsea find the back of the net twice, only to be disallowed both goals.

The Blues scored twice in the second half through Romelu Lukaku, before a late comeback saw Wolves deny the home side of taking home the three points.

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel revealed his reasoning behind his substitutions against Bruno Lage's side.

"Azpi had a yellow card and was very busy," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He was too offensive. Sometimes we were in a two against two with Ruben the only spare player.

"That's why we changed. Alonso was not injured, it was just a decision."

Tuchel responded as follows to questions about how his side dropped off in the last 15 minutes of the game.

"It's not about dropping too much, it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach.

"Big chances that we don't create, the pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong. At some point we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up.

"We tried to change the structure, I don't know if that was the right decision from me, I need to watch it back."

