Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Why Marcos Alonso Was Substituted Against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the reason why he opted to bring on Saul Niguez in place of Marcos Alonso in his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old replaced his fellow Spaniard at half-time after a gritty first 45 minutes that saw Chelsea find the back of the net twice, only to be disallowed both goals.

The Blues scored twice in the second half through Romelu Lukaku, before a late comeback saw Wolves deny the home side of taking home the three points.

imago1011816329h

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel revealed his reasoning behind his substitutions against Bruno Lage's side.

"Azpi had a yellow card and was very busy," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He was too offensive. Sometimes we were in a two against two with Ruben the only spare player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That's why we changed. Alonso was not injured, it was just a decision."

Tuchel responded as follows to questions about how his side dropped off in the last 15 minutes of the game.

imago1011824998h

"It's not about dropping too much, it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach.

"Big chances that we don't create, the pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong. At some point we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up.

"We tried to change the structure, I don't know if that was the right decision from me, I need to watch it back."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007474036h
News

Report: Todd Boehly-Led Consortium Set to Offer New Chelsea Contracts to Mason Mount & Reece James

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011821591h
News

When Chelsea Sale Is Expected to Be Completed as Todd Boehly Signs Purchase Agreement

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011821591h
News

How Todd Boehly Reacted During Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League Draw Against Wolves

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011826116h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea Creativity After Disappointing 2-2 Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011825220h
News

Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace in Draw Against Wolves

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011826109h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's 2-2 Draw With Wolves Feels More Like a Defeat

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011816331h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Have Put Themselves in a Difficult Position After Wolves Draw

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011455939h
News

'We Need to Do the Basics Better' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta After Chelsea Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago