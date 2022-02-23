'Struggled in the Last Few Games' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku is Mentally and Physically Tired

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku is Tired 'Both Mentally and Physically'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that striker Romelu Lukaku is tired 'both mentally and physically'. 

The Blues man was dropped from the starting XI for their Champions League tie against Lille on Tuesday, in which they won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. 

Kai Havertz replaced him as the striker, with the German scoring the opener after just eight minutes into the first half. 

imago1010077576h

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that Lukaku is tired after a difficult run of form for the Belgian.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that. 

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically.Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this. 

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team."

imago1009991014h

He also commented on whether or not the 28-year-old might start in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will play Liverpool at Wembley in the hopes of winning their third trophy of the season so far.

"Yes, for the team the decision doesn't need to be made today but can be in the next four days. He (Lukaku) has every chance to play."

imago1007454972h
