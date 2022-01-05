Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku Wants to be a Success at Chelsea Following Apology

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku wants to be a success at the club despite controversial comments made during an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Since the interview, Lukaku has issued an apology to the Chelsea fans as he looks to put the saga behind him and go back to scoring goals at the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup vs Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has stated that Lukaku wants to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

imago1008890643h

When asked about Lukaku's interview, Tuchel said: “It’s fine if he says so (not happy with role in team). I have read more difficult quotes to cope with in my past years as a coach. 

"Of course he was not happy. He is here to help the team and he was not happy because he was injured and had Covid."

Read More

The German continued to reveal that Lukaku still wants to be at the club and is determined to make sure that the Blues are successful in their pursuit for trophies.

imago1006929346h

"He wants to score for us, to make us successful," Tuchel continued. "He is a huge competitor. That’s pretty much it. I don’t see any misunderstanding in communication, we talks a lot and share our opinions a lot. 

"That’s why I was very surprised and still am because in the dialogue with Romelu we are on the same page, we compete for the same things. He’s our number nine and I cannot say more than that.”

Lukaku will be hoping to be involved as Chelsea face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with a place in the final up for grabs.

