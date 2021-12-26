Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Importance to Chelsea After Aston Villa Goal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the importance of club record signing Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian's Man of the Match cameo against Aston Villa.

The forward came off the bench at half-time to score and win a penalty for his side in the 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel has opened up on the importance of Lukaku to his team.

"There is no doubt that he is super important. Every player is but Romelu will be a key player, nobody doubts that," he said.

"The last time he started for us was in October and that was not because of quality or because we have any doubts that we are better without him starting. No doubts about this, it is not the case."

Lukaku was taken off against Malmo in October with a hamstring injury and spent a period on the sidelines before contracting Covid-19 upon his return to training.

Tuchel continued: "He was simply unlucky to get injured and then after his injury, while he was struggling to come back in the schedule that we have, he caught Covid so he had again ten days and suffered from symptoms.

"Now we put him on the pitch for 45 minutes which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him but we thought we can take the risk and be more offensive with him.

I am happy, of course, that it went well for today. Let’s see now how the reaction is and how he adapts from here."

The striker will hope that he has done enough to earn a start against Brighton on Wednesday as Chelsea look to close out 2021 with another victory.

