Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Importance to Chelsea After Aston Villa Goal

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the importance of club record signing Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian's Man of the Match cameo against Aston Villa.

The forward came off the bench at half-time to score and win a penalty for his side in the 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel has opened up on the importance of Lukaku to his team.

imago1008858898h

"There is no doubt that he is super important. Every player is but Romelu will be a key player, nobody doubts that," he said.

"The last time he started for us was in October and that was not because of quality or because we have any doubts that we are better without him starting. No doubts about this, it is not the case."

Read More

Lukaku was taken off against Malmo in October with a hamstring injury and spent a period on the sidelines before contracting Covid-19 upon his return to training.

imago1008858282h

Tuchel continued: "He was simply unlucky to get injured and then after his injury, while he was struggling to come back in the schedule that we have, he caught Covid so he had again ten days and suffered from symptoms.

"Now we put him on the pitch for 45 minutes which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him but we thought we can take the risk and be more offensive with him.

I am happy, of course, that it went well for today. Let’s see now how the reaction is and how he adapts from here."

The striker will hope that he has done enough to earn a start against Brighton on Wednesday as Chelsea look to close out 2021 with another victory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Importance to Chelsea After Aston Villa Goal

35 seconds ago
pjimage (2)
News

'Every Game Is a Final' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Nine-Word Message to Chelsea Squad

31 minutes ago
imago1008857929h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Win Against Aston Villa

1 hour ago
imago1008857997h
News

Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Brace Against Aston Villa

1 hour ago
imago1008858217h
News

Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow During Aston Villa Win

1 hour ago
imago1008858285h
News

Romelu Lukaku Gives Verdict on Goalscoring Return for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

1 hour ago
imago1008858279h
News

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

1 hour ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago