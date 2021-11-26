Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku's 'Not Very High' Chance of Chelsea Start vs Man United

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the chances of Romelu Lukaku starting for the Blues against Manchester United is 'not very high' ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Belgian has been injured for over a month but returned to the matchday squad against Juventus in mid-week.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash against the Red Devils, Tuchel gave an update on Lukaku's chances to start.

He said: "Romelu is in training. If you ask the player he will say ‘yes I can start for sure’. There is a difference between ready for training and ready for games. Then there is a difference between ready for games and ready for Premier League games. There is another step.

"Listen, we only have three changes. The possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches. We have to find the balance between giving minutes and being absolute competitive for 90 minutes with the guys who play and start.”

IMAGO / Bildbyran

However, Timo Werner is available for selection after returning from injury and he netted against Juventus from the bench.

Chelsea will be hoping to have Lukaku available to play some minutes off the bench as he is eased back into the fold at Stamford Bridge.

