Thomas Tuchel Reveals Southampton Expectations Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what he expects from Southampton as the Blues face off against the Saints at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

His side go into the match off the back of two losses and are looking to put things right when they face Ralph Hasselhuttl's team.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel has revealed his expectations.

SIPA USA

He said: "They have a very fast, aggressive team. They have good results against both Manchester teams so this is what we are expecting - a good coach and good team. A nice guy but that does not count for 90 minutes.

"We can predict we play against another extreme in a high pressing team like Southampton. One thing that is most important to keep a clear head and be well prepared, this is what we do."

Tuchel was coy when asked about his game plan to counter what he expected from the Saints, but revealed what he has told his Chelsea side they must do.

SIPA USA

Tuchel continued: "We have developed some ideas and some solutions. To deal with this high pressure, so in general you need to be absolutely aware of it. You don’t have time to think when you are on the ball.

"We need to anticipate situations. We need to be very very good in timing, in distances of our passes if we want to escape high pressure in our own half. Of course there are various possibilities, can also use long balls to escape high pressing but then you need a good positioning before."

"I cannot talk about it now in details but the most important thing is that we are aware and we don’t judge teams by their names, ranking or previous results but we talk about what we see and their behaviour. We need to be aware of an aggressive and intense team in our half."

The Blues will be looking to make it five wins out of seven games to stay in the hunt at the top of the Premier League table.

