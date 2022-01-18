Thomas Tuchel Reveals Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Wanted One-Leg Carabao Cup Semi-Final vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that both he and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte wanted the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides to be just a single leg.

The two-legged affair saw Chelsea come out 3-0 victors on aggregate as they await Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Brighton, Tuchel revealed that he and his opposite number both wanted the affair to be one-legged.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the fixture schedule, Tuchel said: “We have the schedule that we have. We played in some competitions and hopefully some competitions will stay with us. We have some to come, some extra games so yeah.

We have this Brighton game now because we are in Abu Dhabi playing the (Club) World Cup. It is squeezed in this week. Last week we didn’t have the whole week to prepare for Man City because we had the Carabao (Cup) semi-final. So, yeah, it’s like… on one hand not to complain, not to make excuses. Absolutely not."

The Blues head coach continued to state how both managers wanted the Carabao Cup semi-final to be one leg rather than two to reduce fixture congestion.

"We had some fixtures because winning some cup games, winning the quarter final and semi-final being in both legs. To be clear, both coaches in the semi-final wanted to play one leg but was not possible." he concluded.

Chelsea travel to the Club World Cup next month in the search of another trophy before returning to compete in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube