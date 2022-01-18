Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Wanted One-Leg Carabao Cup Semi-Final vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that both he and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte wanted the Carabao Cup semi-final between the two sides to be just a single leg.

The two-legged affair saw Chelsea come out 3-0 victors on aggregate as they await Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Brighton, Tuchel revealed that he and his opposite number both wanted the affair to be one-legged.

imago1009092541h

When asked about the fixture schedule, Tuchel said: “We have the schedule that we have. We played in some competitions and hopefully some competitions will stay with us. We have some to come, some extra games so yeah. 

Read More

We have this Brighton game now because we are in Abu Dhabi playing the (Club) World Cup. It is squeezed in this week. Last week we didn’t have the whole week to prepare for Man City because we had the Carabao (Cup) semi-final. So, yeah, it’s like… on one hand not to complain, not to make excuses. Absolutely not."

The Blues head coach continued to state how both managers wanted the Carabao Cup semi-final to be one leg rather than two to reduce fixture congestion.

"We had some fixtures because winning some cup games, winning the quarter final and semi-final being in both legs. To be clear, both coaches in the semi-final wanted to play one leg but was not possible." he concluded.

Chelsea travel to the Club World Cup next month in the search of another trophy before returning to compete in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Wanted One-Leg Carabao Cup Semi-Final vs Chelsea

34 seconds ago
imago1009114708h
News

'We Are Committed to Our Goals' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Maintain Commitment Despite Premier League Title Blow

1 hour ago
imago1009099373h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Brighton in Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1009129763h
News

'Hard to Understand' - Thomas Tuchel Blasts Premier League for Brighton vs Chelsea Arrangement

9 hours ago
imago1008822164h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Mason Mount Gave Him 'Burning Eyes' After Being Dropped for Man City vs Chelsea

9 hours ago
imago1009104285h
News

Chelsea Handed Blow as Emerson Palmieri Tests Positive for Covid-19 at Lyon

10 hours ago
imago1008930903h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Reacts to Winning The Best Goalkeeper of 2021 Award

10 hours ago
imago1009123385h
News

'Huge Respect' - Graham Potter Gives Tariq Lamptey Admisison Ahead of Chelsea Clash

10 hours ago