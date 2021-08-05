Thomas Tuchel Reveals Staggering Amount of Chelsea Players Around First-Team Squad

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he has had 42 players to deal with during pre-season with Chelsea.

The German boss oversaw his first pre-season with the Blues following his appointment in January and went unbeaten - winning three and drawing his final match against Spurs on Wednesday night in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has, slightly forced in areas, given all of his squad chances throughout June and July. Returning loanees, fringe first-team players and youngsters have all been given their chances in the absences of the international stars who have returned in staggered groups following the European Championships and Copa America this summer.

Tuchel had selection decisions on his hands against Spurs as the late eight internationals including Jorginho, Mason Mount and Thiago Silva didn't feature on Wednesday night.

Ross Barkley was also a player who was left out. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko were preferred but Tuchel provided his reasoning, insisting it was down to numbers.

What did Thomas Tuchel say?

The Chelsea head coach revealed he has 42 players in the building, a staggering amount.

"It was a non-selection," said Tuchel of Barkley's absence. "After the Arsenal game, we wrote all the names down [of the players] on a sheet as on Monday the final group of players came back from England, Italy and Brazil. We wrote the names down and had 42 players in the building, that's just not possible.

"So from then on we had to take some decisions to provide quality and intelligent training for the three groups who belong to us. And at the same time to select players we want to know better.

