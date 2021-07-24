Thomas Tuchel Confirms Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia Summer Talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed talks have taken place with Petr Cech and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea returned to pre-season training earlier this month ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign. Tuchel will take his side into the new season as European champions, and will be looking to build on from his first six months in charge.

It was a justified mid-season decision by the club to bring Tuchel in to replace Frank Lampard. But now the next area on the agenda is bringing in new signings. Although Tuchel has openly expressed his content if no signings are made, the Blues have been strongly linked with several big names this window. Erling Haaland and Declan Rice are just two of the names Chelsea have shown interest in.

There's been plenty of outgoings already this summer. Chelsea have raised in excess of £55 million in player sales with more expected between now and August's transfer deadline.

But there have no been incomings to improve the squad as of yet. However, Tuchel has revealed talks have taking place and 'no stress or rush' is needed.

What was said?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

He added: "It was a long summer but it didn’t feel long, I was in Paris to help my family move house and move my kids school over here. I have learnt to relax when there is no football and I’m quite good at it. My wife took charge of moving house so I didn’t get in the way too much.

"Now my family have the same feeling that I have here, they’re close to me now and it’s how it should be and how we want it to be.

"It’s nice for me to be back now, it’s a good feeling."

Chelsea have returned to England after cutting their week-long camp in Ireland short following a Covid-19 case in the squad. It saw their friendly against Drogheda United cancelled. Their next match is scheduled to be against Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 July at the Vitality Stadium.

