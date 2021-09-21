'I Trust Him 1000%' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Marcos Alonso Admission Regarding Decision to Stop Taking the Knee

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed Marcos Alonso's decision to not take the knee before his side's matches, revealing his support for the defender.

The Spaniard revealed that he will no longer take the knee before matches but remains fully supportive of fighting against racism.

Instead, Alonso has revealed he will be making an anti-racism gesture of his own because he believes taking the knee is 'losing a bit of strength'.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa, Tuchel discussed the decision.

Alonso had previously revealed that he had not discussed the decision with his Chelsea teammates and when asked about this Tuchel responded: "It’s not a discussion in the group but if a player takes a decision like this we are not in a bubble. Discussions come up. The most important for me is that I know Marcos personally and trust him 1000% that he is committed against any form of racism. There is no question about it."

"We are all against it," Tuchel continued "We took all together the decision to take the knee. Maybe it takes some time, some action against the routine to wake up again and have another good discussion and it can only be in one direction.

"We all have the same point, to do the most against racism and to stand up to it. There are different ways of doing it. Marcos took his decision. He is a grown up, a responsible person. It is his decision, we accept it. He gave his reasons for it.

"From here the discussion can end or it can go on in a productive way, maybe to do more. The most important is that we live it every single day and this is what we do at Cobham."

Tuchel was then questioned further about the decision, giving a more in detail answer on his own personal beliefs regarding Alonso not taking the knee.

"Isn’t it always like this? Once you do a gesture, everybody is doing it so often because there are so many games it becomes normal and then maybe it lowers the effect of it, yes. If this is his point I can see this point." he said.

"We can discuss if it is necessary to have this discussion, for him to be the only guy to stand up. Of course, I think he is pretty aware of it. He is experienced enough, responsible enough. This is the way it is.

"This development started with single persons taking the knee and became a bigger thing. Marcos’ point is that it cannot end like this, it cannot become normal. What should be normal is that we are against racism. That should be normal."

"I understand Marcos thinks there is always more to do. That is also right. At the same time we want to focus on sports but use the platform and possibilities we have, how we live together and produce performances together is living by example. This is the most important."

