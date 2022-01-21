'We Have Already Discussed' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks Have Been Held With Romelu Lukaku Over Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has held talks with Romelu Lukaku to discuss the striker's recent struggles in front of goal.

The Blues man joined the west London side from Inter Milan in the summer, having previously been at the club from 2011 to 2014.

However, the Belgian international has been unable to bring the prolific form he showed in Serie A back into the Premier League since he joined.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Tuchel revealed that he has held talks with Lukaku to discuss why he has been struggling in front of goal for Chelsea.

“I don’t know if I can explain it, it’s very rare in football that you have a situation or a problem with a one thing solution.

"It’s always a mix of a lot of influences. He was already more involved. He is struggling, here are reasons for it.

"We have already discussed them. He is not the only one which we rely on to win games. There is nothing special to it.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Since his return to the club in August, Lukaku has scored just eight goals in all competitions in 23 appearances, as well as providing two assists.

His last mark on the scoresheet for the Blues came against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round earlier in the month.

The 28-year-old most recently scored in the Premier League at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

