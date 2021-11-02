Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Billy Gilmour & Daniel Farke About Norwich City Recall

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has held talks with Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and loanee Billy Gilmour about his lack of game time at the Canaries as the Blues could recall the youngster in January.

The Scottish international has found himself out of the team in recent weeks despite Norwich's poor start to the season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Tuchel discussed the potential of bringing Gilmour back to Stamford Bridge and admitted he has held talks with Norwich manager Farke and the player himself.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “We will take the decision in January, not now. I spoke with Daniel about it, I was happy to meet Billy around the match against Norwich.

"Things were clear when we decided together that he was looking for more minutes in another club. The challenge was clear. He has to fight his way through.Things are not going as he wishes for, as we all wish for. It is not the moment now to give solutions and cancel the whole project."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It looks like Gilmour will remain at Norwich for the foreseeable future as Chelsea are stacked in midfield with the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the deadline day signing of Saul Niguez.

However, the Blues could recall Gilmour and ship him elsewhere in January if things do not improve.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube