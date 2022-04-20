Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has held talks with Trevoh Chalobah amid his recent lack of appearances for Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is competing in his first season for the Blues, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Chalobah made his debut in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August and featured many a time afterwards, but his most recent appearance was in Chelsea's away trip to Lille in March.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal and revealed he has spoken to the defender about his absence from the side.

He said: “It’s hard decisions at the moment. Maybe he feels these decisions are against him but for other players. We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents.

"Trevoh played a lot and a very, very good season so far. He had a little dip of form some weeks ago but since many weeks he is back in full shape in training.

"We had a talk recently that I cannot prove it with minutes and game minutes in the moment but he is exactly in the level where he was at the beginning of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It’s impressive because he overcame this kind of period where things felt a bit more difficult for him during the winter period. He had some mistakes, was not so comfortable on the pitch and reliable like used to be.

"Now he is back to full strength. He needs to be patient. Thiago is in full shape, Andreas Christensen is back from injury, Reece played in his position.

"These are the reasons. Pretty normal. For me he is taking it very well, trains excellent. This is what we demand from him. I think he will see it with minutes in the next matches.”

Chalobah has made a total of 26 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting one in all competitions.

