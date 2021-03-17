Thomas Tuchel reveals which team he wants Chelsea to avoid in Champions League quarter-final draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to avoid his former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tuchel saw his side complete a 3-0 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid in the last-16 after goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri completed a 2-0 win on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

They are yet to suffer defeat in Tuchel's opening 13 games in charge, and have only conceded two goals - just one of those has come from an opposition player.

Chelsea have become an extremely hard side to beat and now head into the quarter-final draw which is set to be made on Friday.

Tuchel was asked about the draw and he responded: "I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong."

He added: "I am pretty sure no-one wants to play against us."

Tuchel was delighted with the performance of his side who thoroughly deserved to progress into the last-eight.

He said: "It was a very good performance. We go through and that was deserved. It was an unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench and even the guys in the stands!

"It was a really big win for us and a deserved win. The amount of effort and intensity from the team in both legs was outstanding and incredible. We missed four key players but everybody else stepped up so I’m very happy.

"There were moments when we were excellent with the ball, we had brave and courageous defending, and adapted to any system the opponent played. It was a big win, a deserved win and I’m super happy for my players."

