November 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals That Hakim Ziyech 'Deserved to Start' After Impressive Cameo vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his midfielder Hakim Ziyech deserved to start against Leicester City after coming off the bench to put in a fine performance, getting an assist for Christian Pulisic.

The Moroccan has struggled for form this season but after a string of starts, he returned to the bench against Leicester before impressing in his appearance.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel admitted that the 28-year-old deserved to start.

When asked about substitutes Christian Pulisic and Ziyech, he said: "I’m very happy that, after a long time when he (Pulisic) suffered from Coronavirus and injury, that he is back and decisive straight away and I’m very happy also for Hakim, who deserved to start, that he was again involved with an assist."

Pulisic created a handful of chances as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors, linking up well with Pulisic before getting an assist for the American.

Ziyech has recently been linked with a move away from Chelsea as Borussia Dortmund eye up a January loan move for the Moroccan.

And reports stated that Chelsea are 'quite ready' to loan Ziyech to grant him regular first team minutes.

However, Tuchel has previously insisted that Ziyech is still and important player for Chelsea and his recent performance is fresh in the manager's mind.

