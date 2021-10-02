'The Tendency in the Moment is to Keep Everybody Calm' - Tuchel Reveals Man Management Methods

October 2, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals That He Will Calm His Squad Down, Not Threaten Despite Poor Form

Author:

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has provided an insight into his man management methods amid the Blues' poor performances in recent games.

Back to back losses against Manchester City and Juventus sees Tuchel's side in a tricky patch.

However, the German has reflected on a piece of advice he was given when he was younger.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Southampton on Saturday, Tuchel said: "Somebody told me several years ago that if players look like this you can threaten them or calm them down but in 99% of cases it is better to calm them down and I will never forget this sentence, 

"I was a youth coach. The tendency in the moment here also is to keep everybody calm and to trust in what we do, in what we are and support the group and let the players support each other and find their way out,"

The manager believes that his side are at '90 per cent' of the level it takes, and is encouraging them to find the extra 10 per cent to get back to winning ways.

"We are looking for the last 10%, you name it. Maybe being sharp, being mentally fresh or enjoy a little bit what we do." he finished.

His side will be looking to get back to winning ways against winless Southampton at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

