'It's Seven Players Plus Staff' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Extent of Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 Struggles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the extent of his side's recent Covid-19 chaos.

The Blues were only able to select 17 players in their matchday squad for their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday, with the club experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases that adds to their list of injuries.

With Chelsea going through a difficult period of form, their fresh troubles could affect them heading into the new year.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking to the media after the game Tuchel revealed how much his side have been affected by their recent outbreak, with four cases already being confirmed earlier in the week.

"It's seven players plus staff."

When asked if that was the total number, he was unable to confirm as he added: "I don't know. There are some numbers in staff, of course, and they are not at the training ground."

A request was made by Chelsea to the Premier League to postpone their game at the Molineux but it was rejected, with a spokesperson for the club saying: “We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel also gave his thoughts on why he thinks the game still went ahead despite the outbreak at the club.

"I understand the decision. They say, look, they have 14 players but if you look a bit more in detail. You see Trevoh Chalobah with two training sessions, Mateo Kovacic, one training session, you see N'Golo Kante has one training session.

"We put a huge health and safety risk physically and not only from Covid. This was the decision and of course, that's it."

