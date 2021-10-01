Revealed: The Two Players That Thomas Tuchel Believes Have a Connection With Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals the Two Chelsea Players That Have a 'Connection' With Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Romelu Lukaku's 'adjustment' to life back at Chelsea and revealed the two players that he has formed a connection with already.

The Belgian arrived from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million and has already proven to be a smart bit of business.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton at the weekend, Tuchel has discussed his new striker.

He said: "He was fully involved in the very first game against Arsenal and the second half against Tottenham in chances, assisting for Timo Werner. The first half too with Mason Mount.

"Football right now is about connections, Romelu has a strong connection with Mount and Mateo Kovacic. They look for each other and have a good understanding."

The German proceeded to disucss how the rest of the team must form a connection with the forward.

Tuchel continued: "Everybody else next to them needs to learn, to adapt, to create and understand each other better of course.

"Like I said, we had games where he was fully involved but then we had games like against Manchester City. Manchester City made him isolated and our build up play and transition made him isolated, of course. There will always be matches like this where there is no place to go, to be involved. Sometimes these games exist. 

"Maybe this is not the reference game for linkup play. We would talk totally different if he scored in the 80 something minute, normally a chance he scores for us and he would be the decisive player again. Nothing major to worry about but we are aware of it."

