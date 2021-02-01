Thomas Tuchel reveals title talk with club director Marina Granovskaia following appointment

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been made aware of the board's expectation on the lines of silverware by club director Marina Granovskaia following his appointment last week.

The 47-year-old penned an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea last week - till the end of the 2021/22 season, with an option of a further year which both parties can take, as per David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Referring to club director Marina Granovskaia, who's famously known among Chelsea fans as 'The Iron Lady', Tuchel said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: "She told me very clear that if you sign for Chelsea you need to win trophies, definitely compete for trophies.

"This club [Chelsea] is about trophies and this club is about competing. The two most difficult competitions that you compete in are the Premier League and the [UEFA] Champions League.

"But that is absolutely no secret. We can just admit it. On this level, nobody steps into any competition to be second. Nobody.

"For me, this is easier to talk about and set things clear than to talk around it and not be sure what everybody expects of you.

"What everyone is looking for is a nice guy, a hard guy, a trophy- winning guy — I don’t know — a good-looking guy, a funny guy.

"That does not exist. At some point, I hope I am the guy who can be the characteristics for an era and for a certain period in this club.

"But the demands are high and if we can fulfil everybody’s wishes, I hope we do, because that will mean my wishes also come true."

