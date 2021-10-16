Thomas Tuchel Reveals Trust in Arsene Wenger Amid International Break Frustration

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he 'trusts' former Arsenal boss and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger regarding his decisions in football.

This comes after Tuchel expressed his frustration with the frequency of international breaks amid Thiago Silva missing Chelsea's clash at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel revealed he has faith in Wenger.

Some of the plans that Wenger has suggested include the possibility of having one or two breaks throughout the season for a total of one month, where qualification for major tournaments would occur for international sides.

When asked about Wenger's proposal, Tuchel said: "I don’t know enough about it.

"I trust Arsene Wenger, he thinks about football first. Is it worth to discuss with him and to listen to him? Yes, absolutely. I have not had the time to dig in and to be well informed to speak about it."

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger returned from Germany's international break with an injury that has seen him ruled out of the match, whilst Christian Pulisic is still suffering from an injury from the last break.

Romelu Lukaku also returned due to 'muscle fatigue' but is fit to start against Brentford on Saturday.

Silva will miss the match after choosing to play for Brazil, and having to travel for 13 hours upon his return.

