Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what the club represents as his side look to challenge on all fronts this season.

    The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table and are in a good position to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel opened up on what he believes it means to play for Chelsea.

    imago1007861251h (3)

    He said: "Chelsea for me, is a team that represents a certain toughness, a certain spirit, and it's about winning."

    And Tuchel has proved it with his side's performances on the pitch, winning eight out of their 11 Premier League matches, only losing once.

    The record has put Chelsea three points clear at the top of the table going into the international break as his  side have shown toughness and spirit.

    Read More

    Tuchel has instilled a great atmosphere at the club as his side went on to lift the Champions League just months after his appointment.

    imago1007038436h

    Ben Chilwell has recently discussed the strong bond that the Chelsea squad have due to the manager.

    He said:"You come into work and see your friends everyday. Your family are proud of you and what you're acheiving yourself. Going back to basics and realising why you're playing and lucky to be in a job like this helps with the mental strains."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007587462h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

    39 seconds ago
    imago1007585687h
    News

    'It’s Really Important to Look After Yourself' - Trevoh Chalobah Reveals What He Does Outside of Football

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007394477h
    News

    'I’ve Dealt With it' - Jules Kounde Reveals Collapsed Chelsea Move Affected Him

    1 hour ago
    imago1002915412h
    News

    'Play Like a Family' - Kai Havertz Reveals Key to Winning Champions League

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    'I’m Very Happy Here' - Jorginho Speaks on Move to Chelsea Instead of Manchester City

    2 hours ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Reacts to England Senior Call-Up

    3 hours ago
    imago1007909878h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Showing Interest in Real Madrid's Eder Militao

    3 hours ago
    imago1007585687h
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Makes Surprising Chelsea Trophy Promise

    4 hours ago