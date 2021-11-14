Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what the club represents as his side look to challenge on all fronts this season.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table and are in a good position to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel opened up on what he believes it means to play for Chelsea.

He said: "Chelsea for me, is a team that represents a certain toughness, a certain spirit, and it's about winning."

And Tuchel has proved it with his side's performances on the pitch, winning eight out of their 11 Premier League matches, only losing once.

The record has put Chelsea three points clear at the top of the table going into the international break as his side have shown toughness and spirit.

Tuchel has instilled a great atmosphere at the club as his side went on to lift the Champions League just months after his appointment.

Ben Chilwell has recently discussed the strong bond that the Chelsea squad have due to the manager.

He said:"You come into work and see your friends everyday. Your family are proud of you and what you're acheiving yourself. Going back to basics and realising why you're playing and lucky to be in a job like this helps with the mental strains."

