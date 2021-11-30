Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Must do in December to Win Premier League Title

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on what his Chelsea side must do over the next month in order to keep up their title challenge in the Premier League.

The Blues sit top of the table, one point ahead of Manchester City as they head into a tough festive period.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Watford on the 1st December, Tuchel discussed what his side must do in December.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When looking ahead to the month ahead, the Germain said: "We are now close to being in December. There is still December and January to play.

"My focus is on Watford, the selection, the rotation. My head is also what we did against Man United.

"We look a bit up front because now we have evening games and Saturday we have a 12:30 away game. We need to be aware of the lack of time of recovery in between. This is what we do."

IMAGO / News Images

The Blues must recover well as the fixtures pile up in December.

We will know by the end of the month if Tuchel's men are any closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2017.

Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League with Manchester City and Liverpool close behind ahead of a busy schedule.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube