December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Must do to Challenge for Premier League Title After West Ham Loss

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on what his side must do if they wish to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

The Blues dropped points after losing 3-2 to West Ham United as Liverpool leapfrogged them in the Premier League.

Speaking after the loss to BT Sport, Tuchel opened up on what his side must do to challenge for the title.

imago1008433992h

He said: "Every loss is a bump in the road that will not hold us back from what we demand from us. We need to play more accurate, to play more stable and we need to reduce big mistakes."

Read More

This comes after individual errors from Jorginho and Edouard Mendy saw the Blues concede two of their three goals on the way to dropping points.

However, Tuchel was keen not to blame individuals for the result as he said: "We are far, far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we are making too many curcial mistakes at the moment."

Chelsea will have to sharpen up their ideas as they face a tough fixture schedule ahead, with aa trip to Russia shortly followed by a Premier League match against Leeds United on Saturday.

