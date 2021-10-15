'We Have to Match the Mentality and Attitude' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what his team need in order to beat Brentford this weekend.

His Blues side play their first game after the international break on Saturday evening and will face their opponents for the first time since 2017, with the last league encounter between the two coming in 1947.

A win would see Chelsea retain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the media before the game, Tuchel commented on what the European Champions will need to do to beat the newly promoted side.

He said: "This is not a match about knowing the solutions, to outskill the opponent. This is a match where we have to match the mentality and attitude.

"This is what we did against Southampton, we accepted the role that the other team is the underdog and we are favourites. This did not keep us from playing like underdogs, we played a very intense and nice game of football against Southampton."

So far Chelsea have won five of their opening seven league games of the season, with their only loss coming against the reigning Champions Manchester City.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are first in the table above an unbeaten Liverpool, with City in third and Manchester United in fourth. Brentford have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, with the Bees currently sitting in seventh.

Tuchel added: "There are some obstacles to overcome, it is never easy after international breaks but I hope we will be prepared.

"So far, we have the feeling that we have done everything to arrive in the best shape possible and we will give it a go."

The Blues will face the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium in the 17:30 GMT kickoff on Saturday evening.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube