'We Have to Match the Mentality and Attitude' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what his team need in order to beat Brentford this weekend. 

    His Blues side play their first game after the international break on Saturday evening and will face their opponents for the first time since 2017, with the last league encounter between the two coming in 1947. 

    A win would see Chelsea retain their place at the top of the Premier League table. 

    sipa_35188266

    Speaking to the media before the game, Tuchel commented on what the European Champions will need to do to beat the newly promoted side.

    He said: "This is not a match about knowing the solutions, to outskill the opponent. This is a match where we have to match the mentality and attitude.

    "This is what we did against Southampton, we accepted the role that the other team is the underdog and we are favourites. This did not keep us from playing like underdogs, we played a very intense and nice game of football against Southampton."

    So far Chelsea have won five of their opening seven league games of the season, with their only loss coming against the reigning Champions Manchester City.

    sipa_35323871 (1)

    They are first in the table above an unbeaten Liverpool, with City in third and Manchester United in fourth. Brentford have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, with the Bees currently sitting in seventh.

    Tuchel added: "There are some obstacles to overcome, it is never easy after international breaks but I hope we will be prepared. 

    "So far, we have the feeling that we have done everything to arrive in the best shape possible and we will give it a go."

    The Blues will face the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium in the 17:30 GMT kickoff on Saturday evening.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34410701
    News

    'We Have to Match the Mentality and Attitude' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

    36 seconds ago
    Giroud x Tuchel
    News

    'It Was Very, Very Frustrating' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Frustration Despite Champions League Triumph at Chelsea

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League to Increase Number of Substitutions Amid Injuries to Chelsea Squad

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    What Chelsea Fans Have Made of Bizzare Premier League Prediction

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35324508 (4)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Offers Chelsea Major Boost for London Derby vs Brentford

    1 hour ago
    sipa_31550767
    News

    'Maybe a Bit Young' - Olivier Giroud Makes Brutally Honest Frank Lampard Admission

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Newcastle Will Offer Chelsea Extra Challenge for Premier League Title, Says Thomas Tuchel

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34551511
    News

    'More Than Just Single Players' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Five Ballon d'Or Nominations

    2 hours ago