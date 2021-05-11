Chelsea Need to Be at Their ‘Best Level’ to Beat Arsenal, Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will take London rivals Arsenal seriously and knows they will need to be at their ‘best level’ on Wednesday night despite the Gunners’ form.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have struggled this term. They are currently down in ninth and are set to miss out on European football next season, which would pile on further misery after their Europa League semi-final exit.

Two wins from their last six for Arsenal in all competitions, facing Chelsea, who are on a good run of form is not ideal. But Tuchel and his side won’t drop their standards when they visit Stamford Bridge.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I know what I'm going through when I don't win and when we don't win, it's the most horrible situation for any coach in the world, you can be sure about this. No matter if you train in the park or in professional football, that will never change. It's the worst feeling on the weekend or during the week, and so this pretty much the same for everybody.

"We are fully focused on ourselves, so it's not on me to comment on any situation. Arsenal, if I'm surprised when I experience this league; nothing surprises me anymore, because anything can happen here.

"You can catch a streak, or you can get caught in any match if you're not fully aware on the top level. So, this is what we signed up for, this is where we are in the toughest competition in Europe, the Premier League.

"This is a big match because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in Europe still and we will prepare for our best level which we will absolutely need to succeed."

