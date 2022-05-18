Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Got Up to After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he spent his two days off following his side's penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

After a back-and-forth 120 minutes of football that, once again, couldn't separate the Blues from Liverpool, Tuchel's side lost the game 6-5 on penalties after Alisson saved Mason Mount's spot kick.

Now, the Blues turn their attention towards Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Thursday evening as they look to consolidate third place in the Premier League table.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Leicester on Thursday, Tuchel revealed how he spent his two days off following Saturday's loss.

“I have to think about it actually," he told the press. "Sunday I did exactly nothing and Monday more or less the same I guess!

"I did not watch it back yet. Was not ready for it. It does (help) the moment where I feel already on the sideline but also after the whistle that we lived up to the fullest.

"At this point I can have freedom with it. I will never like the feeling. I am disappointed, gutted. It’s a different level of disappointment. I am not angry, not angry at myself also.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It is like, okay we played another 120 minutes and of course we will analyse it again and we will look, it gives us a view of what we are capable of. It was much more positive than negative and anger.

"I just try to relax physically because we had the chance and did absolutely normal stuff and went on from there to go into the last week where the tension is not the highest around you, you need to take care also about organisation stuff within the club, around the team to fix the dates, talk about pre-season, these things kick in now and take a huge amount of time.

"This is what we do at the moment. So no looking back to the final, at the moment."

