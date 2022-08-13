Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Loves About Chelsea And London So Much

Thomas Tuchel made the move to England in 2021 but it has been an eventful career as Chelsea manager so far, and the Big Smoke has already made it's mark.

The footballing competition in London has to be the most competitive out of all of the UK cities, with Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham United and many more big clubs vying to earn the support of its residents. 

Thomas Tuchel and his daughter

Thomas Tuchel during a lap of honour with his daughter at the end of the 2021/22 season.

There are many things to admire about the Capital including it's cultural keystones and the ever-so-fun underground, but for a German coach coming from one of the most football mad countries in the world, there is one thing which he loves more than anything. 

Talking to Chelsea FC, he said: "The people, humour, friendliness of the people, excitement for the sport, the unique ability to play against so many teams on highest level within the city."

The downsides of the beautiful game often make the headlines much more than the reasons why we call it that, but Tuchel manages to see past them, and appreciate what else it brings to his way of life. 

Chelsea Mural of Mason Mount

Fan posing in front of Chelsea's 'A Family Portrait' mural outside of Stamford Bridge.

"I love the ability to be in the middle of the city and part of this exciting club," he said, "Living in it is nice - lots of restaurants, museums, art galleries, a lot of things to explore. Maybe not always so private when I go, but still it's nice."

As an integral part to Chelsea FC, perhaps privacy isn't always guaranteed, but when most of West London is on your side their loyalty is a small price to pay. 

