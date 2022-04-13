Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Said to Referee After Champions League Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he said to referee Szymon Marciniak after their Champions League exit against Real Madrid. 

The Blues were knocked out of the illustrious competition as they lost 5-4 on aggregate over the two legs, despite winning 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Such result sees Madrid progress to the semi-finals, with Chelsea exiting the tournament as the reigning Champions. 

imago1011266569h

When he spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel revealed what he said to the referee at full time.

"I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with my colleague, Carlo Ancelotti. I know Carlo is a gentleman and a nice guy, but when I wanted to go and say thank you for the match, I saw him smiling and laughing loudly with the opponents' coach.

"I think this is the very, very wrong time to do this after a final whistle and 126 minutes where one team gave all their hearts and fought until the last drop. You go and see the referee smiling and laughing with the other coach. I think it is very, very bad timing. I told him this, and that's it."

He also shared his overall feelings on the result as he said: "We are very disappointed and very proud at the same time. 

imago1011269671h

"We played a fantastic match and deserved what we had. We scored four goals and had big chances to score even more. We were unlucky, that's is why we are disappointed. We got beaten by pure individual quality and offensive conversion after our mistakes.

"Unfortunately, we had two mistakes after ball wins, and they were the most crucial moments in games against Real Madrid. In the end, we were unlucky. 

"We deserved to go through after this performance and match today, but it was not meant to be. As you know, in games like these, you need luck and it was not on our side."

imago1011268042h
imago1011269673h
imago1011268920h
imago1011269941h
imago1011269941h
imago1011269662h (1)
imago1011269673h
imago1011269671h
