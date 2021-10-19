'He Knows What He's Fighting for' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Kai Havertz Needs to do for Chelsea Starts

    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Kai Havertz Needs to do to Regain Chelsea Place

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what Kai Havertz needs to do in order for him to regain a spot in the starting XI.

    The German has made ten appearances so far this season, but he has failed to make a start in the Blues' previous two games. 

    He was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win over Southampton before the international break and was brought on towards the latter stages of the victory over Brentford on Saturday. 

    sipa_35594080

    Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Malmo on Wednesday night, and mentioned what Havertz will have to do to return to the starting XI.

    He said: "He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes. 

    "This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him."

    Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in May.

    sipa_35593230

    However despite not lacking in appearances so far this campaign, he has only recorded one goal and one assist, with the former coming in the 1-1 draw away at Liverpool early on in the season.

    The Blues' boss remains optimistic over the 22-year-old's situation, as he added: "The rest has to come for him, he is willing to do so. 

    "He is in a good shape, a good mental state. He knows what he's fighting for. That's the situation."

    Chelsea kick off against Malmo at 8:00 PM (UK) on Wednesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel x Havertz
    News

    'He Knows What He's Fighting for' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Kai Havertz Needs to do for Chelsea Starts

    just now
    sipa_35009446
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Adapting Phase With Romelu Lukaku

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35322531 (2)
    News

    'We Play Too Much' - Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer Less Matches in Football Calendar

    40 minutes ago
    Havertz scores UCL final
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Kai Havertz's Situation at Chelsea Following Spell Out of the Side

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35197848
    News

    Reece James Provides Update Following Medals Stolen in Burglary

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35376200 (3)
    News

    'We Fight Through the Hard Moments' - Thomas Tuchel Insists on Chelsea Not Being Too Self Critical

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324508 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Addresses Romelu Lukaku's Poor Goalscoring Form & Provides Solution Ahead of Malmo Match

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35594781
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Thiago Silva Returns as Hakim Ziyech Handed Start

    2 hours ago