'He Knows What He's Fighting for' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Kai Havertz Needs to do for Chelsea Starts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what Kai Havertz needs to do in order for him to regain a spot in the starting XI.

The German has made ten appearances so far this season, but he has failed to make a start in the Blues' previous two games.

He was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win over Southampton before the international break and was brought on towards the latter stages of the victory over Brentford on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Malmo on Wednesday night, and mentioned what Havertz will have to do to return to the starting XI.

He said: "He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes.

"This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him."

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in May.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However despite not lacking in appearances so far this campaign, he has only recorded one goal and one assist, with the former coming in the 1-1 draw away at Liverpool early on in the season.

The Blues' boss remains optimistic over the 22-year-old's situation, as he added: "The rest has to come for him, he is willing to do so.

"He is in a good shape, a good mental state. He knows what he's fighting for. That's the situation."

Chelsea kick off against Malmo at 8:00 PM (UK) on Wednesday night.

