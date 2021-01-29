Thomas Tuchel reveals what to expect from his Chelsea side

Thomas Tuchel has outlined what Chelsea fans should expected from his side going forward.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the new Head Coach earlier this and has already provided a glimpse of what can be seen from his team in the future.

Tuchel had less than 24 hours to prepare for his first match that ended in a goalless draw against Wolves on Wednesday, but several takeaways were taken, including the amount of possession his side had.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite not making use of the possession and turning it into goals, Tuchel's side completed 820 passes against Wolves.

“I like attacking football," said Tuchel on his style on play, as quoted by football.london.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's plans for Timo Werner at Chelsea

“I like the approach of thinking about scoring and creating chances and this is how we spend our time to transmit to the players, to encourage them, to think up front, to think offensive and to give them guidance and help where they can accelerate a game and where they and speed up and get into the opponent's box.

READ MORE: Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley

READ MORE: Chelsea could face Spurs without Harry Kane - Jose Mourinho delivered an injury update

READ MORE: Chelsea open contract talks with Jorginho and Thiago Silva

Chelsea were left frustrated against Wolves as they couldn't find the all-important goal, having to settle for just a point. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"At the same time I absolutely love when we have high recoveries, when we gain second balls, when we can play an aggressive style of football, an active style of football which means we don’t wait for mistakes, we force mistakes, we have active recoveries – and the team did amazingly in this aspect yesterday – and then there’s the part where it is absolutely necessary to adapt to the players, to the characteristics of the players, to the talent of the players, where they feel comfortable and what is good for Chelsea to win the games, what is good for the team to win the games.

"So this is a mix and I love to play a very active style of the game with a lot of intensity, high recoveries like I said and in the end that we are entertaining.

"If I am a Chelsea fan I want to be excited when I go to the stadium, when I switch on the TV. I want to be excited, I want to feel a certain level of energy, to feel a special bond between the players. I want to be entertained, that’s it.

"We want to give the guys a good time."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube