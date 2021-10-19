    • October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Christian Pulisic Will Return to Chelsea Training

    Soon.
    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Christian Pulisic will return to training for Chelsea following a long injury lay-off.

    The USMNT captain has not featured for the Blues following an ankle injury suffered during the last international break.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, that Pulisic is ruled out of, Tuchel has revealed when he is likely to return to training.

    sipa_34577581

    He said: "Right now, we are very very close.

    "He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain. From there on we go. He is very impatient, he does everything. We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

    The forward was unavailable for Chelsea's trip to Brentford at the weekend and remains sidelined for the Blues' Champions League match against Malmo on Wednesday.

    sipa_34949546

    Tuchel confirmed his absence last weekend as hetold the media: "Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available."

    Tuchel has not given a specific date to expect Pulisic's return after it was previously reported that Chelsea expected the American back last week.

    The Chelsea boss went into further detail on Pulisic's injury, saying that he is suffering from pain in his ankle.

