    • October 9, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When He Knew Chelsea Could Win the Champions League

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when he thought that his side could win the Champions League before they went on to lift the trophy and it was early on in his tenure at the club.

    Tuchel's Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to lift the European Cup.

    Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival via calcionipillole.com, Tuchel opened up on the Champions League win.

    When he asked when he knew that his side could win the trophy, he said:“Maybe I can't explain too, maybe it's part of the explanation that not knowing.

    "From the very beginning, from day one, I had the feeling, when I joined Chelsea , that it was almost natural to get there,"

    The manager went on to praise the higher ups at Chelsea for making him feel welcome at the club and supporting him on the way to lifting the trophy.

    Tuchel continued: "I felt tremendous support, extraordinary support, in surreal circumstances. Brexit, lockdown… 

    "We were in an empty hotel in London. We were all very focused on football, all the energy was for the team. With luck and with a fantastic club we managed to achieve this extraordinary result “.

