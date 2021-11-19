Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals When He Thought Christian Pulisic Had Won Chelsea the Champions League vs Man City

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he thought Christian Pulisic had scored the winner against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final last season.

The USMNT captain ran through on goal but could not beat Man City's Ederson when in on goal.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' mini video series, Tuchel revealed that he thought Pulisic had finished the game off, converting to make it 2-0.

imago1002915408h

When reflecting on the second half, Tuchel said: “The second half they pushed us back deeper than we wanted to. We had the kind of resilience that gave us a lot of belief. I suffered with my team, I felt part of it, I felt that they need me."

Read More

The head coach continued to explain how he thought Pulisic had wrapped up the trophy as he ran in on goal with the opportunity to make it 2-0.

imago1002912590h

He said: "We did not have many chances, then we had this great link between Kai (Havertz) and Christian (Pulisic) and we are doing everything right. When I saw it’s wide, I was on my knees because I thought this can absolutely be the winner for us. It was not, so we had to suffer.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002395226h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Christian Pulisic Admission Regarding Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

52 seconds ago
imago1007861218h
News

Report: 'Great Possibility' of Thiago Silva Extending His Chelsea Contract

30 minutes ago
imago1008077073h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Eden Hazard Loan Deal

15 hours ago
imago1002911364h
News

Thiago Silva Opens Up on 'Difficult Feeling' After Champions League Final Injury

15 hours ago
imago1007476650h
News

Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

16 hours ago
imago1002915491h
News

Mason Mount: Champions League Final Was a 'Different' Experience

17 hours ago
imago1002913462h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Seven-Word Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

17 hours ago
imago1007435554h
News

Timo Werner Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

18 hours ago