Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Christian Pulisic Admission Regarding Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he thought Christian Pulisic had scored the winner against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final last season.

The USMNT captain ran through on goal but could not beat Man City's Ederson when in on goal.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' mini video series, Tuchel revealed that he thought Pulisic had finished the game off, converting to make it 2-0.

When reflecting on the second half, Tuchel said: “The second half they pushed us back deeper than we wanted to. We had the kind of resilience that gave us a lot of belief. I suffered with my team, I felt part of it, I felt that they need me."

The head coach continued to explain how he thought Pulisic had wrapped up the trophy as he ran in on goal with the opportunity to make it 2-0.

He said: "We did not have many chances, then we had this great link between Kai (Havertz) and Christian (Pulisic) and we are doing everything right. When I saw it’s wide, I was on my knees because I thought this can absolutely be the winner for us. It was not, so we had to suffer.”

