Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Mateo Kovacic Will Return to Chelsea Action Following COVID-19 Isolation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when the Blues expect to have midfielder Mateo Kovacic back in training at Cobham.

The Croatian has been out since before the November international break due to a hamstring injury, before testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton on Thursday, Tuchel revealed when he expect to have his midfielder back.

When asked about the Croatian, Tuchel said: “Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries.

"Mateo is released… this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see. He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID."

The German continued to discuss how he will be cautious when bringing back his returning midfielders, despite the lack of numbers in the centre of the park.

He continued: "It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week. Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that.

"It would mean the others that are consistently training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us.”

The Blues face Everton on Thursday before travelling to Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League clash.

Tuchel's side will hope to pick up three points as they look to challenge at the top of the table.

