Thomas Tuchel Reveals Whether Chelsea Will Sign Unvaccinated Players Ahead of January Transfer Window

Thomas Tuchel has discussed if Chelsea will attempt to sign any unvaccinated players as they look for reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues have struggled for depth so far this season wiht injury problems and a recent Covid-19 crisis at the club as their form has fallen off.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has revealed whether the club will try and bring in any players who are unvaccinated in January.

This comes after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that he would not consider signing a player if they had not have the Covid-19 vaccine.

When asked the same question, Tuchel gave a more diplomatic response as he said: "I mean you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion but a player can also have an opinion.

“Then there can be regulations around this, like when you arrive at work your employer can create an environment where you are not allowed to be in the building if you are not vaccinated. This can happen so you have to adapt to it and you have to live with the consequences.

"But we cannot force people to get vaccinated and I will not change my opinion on that."

Chelsea face Brentford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Then, the Blues will turn to the transfer window as they look to bring in reinforcements for Tuchel's squad.

