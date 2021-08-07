Thomas Tuchel Reveals Which Chelsea Legend He Would Add to Current Squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed which club legend he would add to his current group of players.

Though the west London outfit boast a richness of talent in all areas of the squad, they're aiming to announce a few signings before the transfer window shuts on August 31, as they look to challenge on all fronts this season.

In his recent 'Ask me anything' column on the club's official website, the German manager revealed which club legend he would add to his existing squad.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel said: "I work every day with Petr Čech (Chelsea's technical and performance advisor) and he’s great to have around, so I’ll choose Petr (Čech) with all of his experience.

"He (Čech) works here as a Technical (and Performance) Advisor, but he also helps out sometimes with our goalkeepers, and I think it would have been fun to have coached him as a player."

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach also delivered his verdict on former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who is one of the most decorated players in the club's rich history.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He added: "I watched a documentary about him (Čech) and Didier Drogba recently, and both of them had such fantastic winning mentalities when they were playing, so focused and dedicated, and for sure, they would be an asset to any team."

Tuchel has also outlined his side's goals for the upcoming campaign, insisting that his staff and players are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of them, with the 47-year-old highlighting that his side's recent European triumph could play into opponents' minds moving forward.

