Thomas Tuchel reveals why Billy Gilmour & Tino Anjorin didn't leave Chelsea in January transfer window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reasons why duo Billy GIlmour and Tino Anjorin were kept at the club during the January transfer window.

The duo were linked with moves away in January, and they were further fuelled by the departure of Frank Lampard and the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Gilmour was expected to leave in the final days of the window after not featuring in Tuchel's first two matchday squads, but Chelsea decided to keep hold of the 19-year-old.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And Tuchel has revealed why he opted to keep the youngsters instead of letting them depart on loan for the rest of the season.

"It was maybe the most comfortable transfer period in my life as a professional coach," admitted Tuchel.

"I was in only a few days [before the window closed], I was happy with every guy that was out there on the pitch, and there were no big injuries. So there was no need for one minute to think about bringing players in.

(Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

"In the opposite sense, we decided to keep Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour with the group, because I like a lot of what I see from the two guys.

"Billy is very, very close [to the side] in terms of quality, work ethic and personality. He is very, very close.

"So we decided very very quickly, it was not even a decision, it was simply clear that we go with this group going forward."

Both Anjorin and Gilmour have been included in Chelsea's Champions League squad for the knockouts which commence later this month.

