Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Chelsea Are Looking for January Signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why his side are looking to make signings in January.

With the winter transfer window underway, the Blues will be looking to add to their squad over the coming month.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield, Tuchel discussed his reasons for wanting reinforcements.

When asked about his options for the wing-back position after the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James, Tuchel said: "If we play in the back-five, it's Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta), if we play a back-four and the need is maybe a bit more defensive full-back with different characteristics to protect the offensive players, it is also Azpi.

"Maybe it could be Trevoh Chalobah but he is out with injury. So we were running out of options. If you talk about Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi, they can for sure only play wing-back, this is only fair to them."

The German head coach continued to open up on how he would rather have players playing in their preferred positions rather than covering for injuries.

He said: "It's not their preferred position and they cannot show their full potential if they play there, and they can for sure not play full-back. So you lose options not only personnel-wise but also in tactics and formation."

Tuchel finalised by revealing that the Blues will be in the market for players who can help solve the issues they have due to the absence of James and Chilwell.

"That's why we look into the market and we check our options but in the end it needs to make sense, it's not only pure numbers. It's needs to be a good mix of high quality, high-level attitude and character.

"If we had a full squad I would love to say we do nothing (in the transfer market) because we're only happy, but we have this issue and that's why we look into what's possible."

