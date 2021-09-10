Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Chelsea Signed Saul Niguez on Season-Long Loan

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why his side signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

There is an option to buy the Spaniard at the end of his loan move.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa, and Saul's potential debut, Tuchel revealed the reason for signing the 26-year-old.

"As you know we agreed for Billy Gilmour to go to Norwich and get football at the highest level. He was our fourth midfielder last season, now with COVID situation, for a long time with the Euros and Copa America I was a bit concerned to go into the season with Jorginho, N’Golo and Mateo.

"Not because of lack of quality or character - I am the happiest coach to have these three guys. It is unpredictable, we have a Club World Cup to play in December, there are many games to come. Nobody knows exactly and wants most of the time, two of the three guys play. Once you have one injured, one suspended, you are in danger of overloading players." he said.

The German proceeded to explain how the club were not 'desperately' in the market for a midfield player but saw the opportunity to sign Saul as too good to refuse.

Tuchel continued: "We were looking, not desperately, for alternatives and Saul was on the radar for many many years. I know the player for many years. I was fighting in some other clubs for the player but it was never possible so when the situation was in the very end that it is possible to have a loan, we were excited.

"He is exactly the type of profile we need to give Jorginho and Ngolo the break they need. He is a good fit with Mateo, Jorgi and N’Golo. He has the ability to be strategic, good passing ability, a lot of volume. It is a good fit, he comes from a tough club and that;s why I am absolutely happy."

Chelsea have the opportunity to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season, and Tuchel has not ruled out the possibility of making the addition long term.

"It’s the second step, we have the chance [to make the transfer permanent]. Now it is on us and the player to know each other in details and see if this is a good fit." he said.

