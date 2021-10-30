Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Christian Pulisic Did Not Feature Against Newcastle United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason as to why Christian Pulisic did not feature for the Blues against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The USMNT captain has not featured for Chelsea for weeks after picking up an injury on international duty but is back in training.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel revealed why Pulisic did not feature against the Magpies.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When asked about his Chelsea squad and the injuries suffered, he said: "It looks a bit better than the last match against Southampton. Christian Pulisic is back which is nice to see but he still needs a little bit of time. We want to prepare him for the Burnley match, this is the goal for him."

The Blues are also without Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, who are all out with injuries.

Tuchel's side face Newcastle as they currently sit top of the Premier League table and will be hoping that they can get their absentees back as soon as possible as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

Pulisic should be available for Chelsea's next Premier League match as they host Burnley on November 6, with Tuchel confirming that match as the goal for the American's return.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube