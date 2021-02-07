Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's win against Sheffield United

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Christian Pulisic was left out of the Chelsea squad in their 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old was not included in the matchday squad along with Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Havertz has only just returned to training after picking up an injury earlier on this week, while Silva is struggling with a thigh strain sustained in the 1-0 win against Spurs on Thursday.

Pulisic's absence was unknown, but Tuchel has provided an update post-match as to why he missed the win.

"Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game."

Chelsea didn't need the American as Mason Mount and Jorginho bagged the important goals to cancel out Antonio Rudiger's own goal, to move Chelsea into fifth place.

