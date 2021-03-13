Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea against Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel rewarded Christian Pulisic with a rare start against Leeds United which saw the Blues play out a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Pulisic was deployed out on the right in a wing-back role in just his second start under Tuchel since his appointment at the end of January.

He showed signs of brightness throughout the game, causing Leeds several problems down the right-hand side as Tuchel ordered the 22-year-old to 'use his pace' to hurt the hosts.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings during goalless draw against Leeds United

READ MORE: Five things we learned from Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leeds United

A return to the starting eleven and it was a performance he could be satisfied with after he was taken off in the 69th minute.

Pre-match, Tuchel revealed why he decided to give the American the opportunity to make the step up from the bench.

He said: "It is the moment to step up for him.

"He has waited now for a long time and he is super-hungry to play. He has had a big impact for us from the bench so it is the moment now to start and show what he can do for us from the beginning. He is very attacking and very intense and we want to play in the opponents’ half and control the rhythm."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel admitted post-match that the atmosphere in the dressing room was full of disappointment after not taking all three points back to west London.

"We are happy with the clean sheet but the boys are disappointed in the dressing room that we didn’t a win, which is a good sign to see from my players.’

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers Kai Havertz assessment after Leeds stalemate

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube