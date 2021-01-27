Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic started on the Chelsea bench against Wolves

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason why Christian Pulisic started on the bench against Wolves in his first game in charge.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge despite dominating the game in possessional from minute one to ninety.

Tuchel went for a three-back system and opted to bring Pulisic off the bench late on after he chose Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi to start as his wing-backs.

However, Tuchel confirmed that he told the American he would start on the bench due to knowing his qualities already, and wanting to learn about the rest of the squad.

"In Christian for sure I know very well what he is capable of," said Tuchel post-match.

"He had a big, big input, it was an unfair decision for him today to not start, I told him it was only because I know what he can bring from the bench. I am not sure sure what the others can do but I know you can bring things for us and absolutely change it for us.

Chelsea were left frustrated as they were unable to break the deadlock against Wolves. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He did amazing and he told me at half time ‘coach, you have been pronouncing the name Azpi wrong’ so he helped me with that!"

Tuchel had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolves clash after being appointed on an 18-month deal on Tuesday night.

He will have much longer to prepare for their next fixture which is against Burnley on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

