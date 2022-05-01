Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Did Not Use Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea's Loss to Everton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason he chose not to use striker Romelu Lukaku in his side's 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian striker signed for the west London side back in August 2021 for an initial fee of £97.5 million but has failed to make his mark on the Premier League since his return.

Lukaku has struggled to retain a first place spot throughout the season with Kai Havertz leading the line for the Blues recently.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel gave a short answer to why he opted not to use Lukaku in his side's defeat to Frank Lampard's Everton.

"Because we brought Jorginho off," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We only had three changes."

Instead, the German tactician chose to bring on Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to offer something different.

Speaking about how he saw the game play out, Tuchel said the following:

"The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmopshere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

Arsenal now have the chance to reduce the gap between the two sides to just three points should they produce a win over West Ham.

