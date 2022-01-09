Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed what made him so confident as to give youngster Lewis Hall his debut in the west London side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old went on to win Man of the Match in his first senior appearance for the club he has been at since under-8 level.

With a well earned assist for Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 18th minute to make it 2-0 in the home side's favour, as well as two other goal involvements, Hall impressed all Blues fans on the day.

imago1009016303h

Speaking after the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel revealed why he opted to start Lewis Hall on the left of a back three, alongside Malang Sarr and Andreas Christensen.

"It was his performance in general and his attitude in training," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "The quality he showed was very calm and very good in our possession games and the little games he trained in.

"We never really trained with the full squad so it was more small-sided games but he was good.

Read More

"He deserved to start and we needed a pause for Toni (Rudgier), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in defence and that's why.

imago1008930473h

"We had three defenders left and he was one of them. It was very clear what we demand from the players in the position and that helps them."

Tuchel went on to praise the rest of the squad for allowing Hall and other youngsters to feel welcome as they step up to fill in.

"It's a very supportive dressing room and there is supportive attitude from all the more experienced players so this is very good for the young boys.

"In the end, they have to step up and show what they are capable of. They did again. They did against Brentford, the guys who played, and today they did their best to help us win this match.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008973325h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

just now
imago1008972431h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

30 minutes ago
imago1009013138h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Gives Honest Review of Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Focus Despite Their Lack of Game Time

1 hour ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Reveals When He Was Told He'd Make Chelsea Debut vs Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1008975113h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Reliable' Malang Sarr After String of Impressive Performances for Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

3 hours ago
imago1008795431h
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

2 hours ago