Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed what made him so confident as to give youngster Lewis Hall his debut in the west London side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old went on to win Man of the Match in his first senior appearance for the club he has been at since under-8 level.

With a well earned assist for Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 18th minute to make it 2-0 in the home side's favour, as well as two other goal involvements, Hall impressed all Blues fans on the day.

Speaking after the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel revealed why he opted to start Lewis Hall on the left of a back three, alongside Malang Sarr and Andreas Christensen.

"It was his performance in general and his attitude in training," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "The quality he showed was very calm and very good in our possession games and the little games he trained in.

"We never really trained with the full squad so it was more small-sided games but he was good.

"He deserved to start and we needed a pause for Toni (Rudgier), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in defence and that's why.

"We had three defenders left and he was one of them. It was very clear what we demand from the players in the position and that helps them."

Tuchel went on to praise the rest of the squad for allowing Hall and other youngsters to feel welcome as they step up to fill in.

"It's a very supportive dressing room and there is supportive attitude from all the more experienced players so this is very good for the young boys.

"In the end, they have to step up and show what they are capable of. They did again. They did against Brentford, the guys who played, and today they did their best to help us win this match.

