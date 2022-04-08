Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he was disappointed and angry after his side's defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the week.

A Karim Benzema hat-trick at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night saw the La Liga giants win 3-1 in west London in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Blues will now have to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday and score three goals with no reply if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his press conference ahead of their trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel revealed why he was disappointed with the result as they look to retain their European crown.

“There are different types of reactions. Sometimes you are disappointed. Sometimes you know we had a defeat against Liverpool to take, an obvious example - I was disappointed about the result but with performance we were absolutely happy and delighted how we played and what a match it was.

"The feeling the next day was very different than after Brentford and very different than after Real Madrid. I felt like we gave a huge opportunity away. It is not normal to play quarter-finals in Champions League. It was a huge night and huge opponent and we were not at our best level.

"That’s why we were not only disappointed but also angry. For me it is best to express it like it is and don’t hide. It is best to sleep over it. I had to face you after the match and was not so good at hiding my emotions because I felt, like I said, we were so under our own level that it was one of the worst moments to do so.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I was disappointed because I know how much better we can play. I knew, I felt how untypical these kind of mistakes and performances were for us. That led to my reaction."

Kai Havertz's goal against Madrid will give Chelsea some hope ahead of the second leg, and they will play either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City should they reach the semi-finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube