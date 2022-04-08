Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Disappointed and Angry After Midweek Real Madrid Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he was disappointed and angry after his side's defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the week. 

A Karim Benzema hat-trick at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night saw the La Liga giants win 3-1 in west London in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. 

The Blues will now have to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday and score three goals with no reply if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

imago1011109986h

In his press conference ahead of their trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel revealed why he was disappointed with the result as they look to retain their European crown.

“There are different types of reactions. Sometimes you are disappointed. Sometimes you know we had a defeat against Liverpool to take, an obvious example - I was disappointed about the result but with performance we were absolutely happy and delighted how we played and what a match it was. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The feeling the next day was very different than after Brentford and very different than after Real Madrid. I felt like we gave a huge opportunity away. It is not normal to play quarter-finals in Champions League. It was a huge night and huge opponent and we were not at our best level. 

"That’s why we were not only disappointed but also angry. For me it is best to express it like it is and don’t hide. It is best to sleep over it. I had to face you after the match and was not so good at hiding my emotions because I felt, like I said, we were so under our own level that it was one of the worst moments to do so. 

imago1011109300h

"I was disappointed because I know how much better we can play. I knew, I felt how untypical these kind of mistakes and performances were for us. That led to my reaction."

Kai Havertz's goal against Madrid will give Chelsea some hope ahead of the second leg, and they will play either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City should they reach the semi-finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Unable to Pinpoint Reason for N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Struggles This Season

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Takeover Deadline Extension

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010911261h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Unlikely to Join Barcelona After Chelsea Contract Extension

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Players Concerned Takeover Will See Club Fall Behind Man City & Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010075105h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Tuchel Rings Changes as Blues Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008429564h
Match Coverage

Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008930880h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Hands Chelsea Blow as Thomas Tuchel Confirms Injury Setback

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Look for Chelsea Excuses Following Consecutive Defeats

By Nick Emms3 hours ago