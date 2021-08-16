Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Ruben Loftus-Cheek Was Left Out of Premier League Opener

The boss has opened up on the midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek was left out of the Premier League opening fixture against Crystal Palace as the Englishman tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old featured regularly in pre-season and was on the bench in the UEFA Super Cup Final but was missing from Chelsea's first Premier League squad.

Speaking following the opening day win, Tuchel confirmed that Loftus-Cheek has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuchel said: "With Ruben the rumour is right; he had a positive test result on Thursday or Friday. He is in isolation and following the protocol."

The midfielder was set to be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad going into the season as he looked to earn his place at Chelsea.

However, he was been dealt another blow in his Chelsea career as he missed out on the squad for the first game of the season.

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track but with the Academy graduate 'determined' to impress , he could be handed a first team chance this season.

Tuchel was full of praise for Loftus-Cheek before the season, and sent him a message to keep going.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

Speaking on Loftus-Cheek back in pre-season, Tuchel said: "Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."



